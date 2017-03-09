A black Chicago Public Schools student says a racial slur was written on her desk in her classroom Thursday. Natalie Martinez reports.

'That Needs to be Addressed': CPS Student Says Racial Slur Was Written on Desk

A black Chicago Public Schools student says a racial slur was written on a desk in her classroom Thursday.

Francia Graham is a junior at South Shore International College Preparatory High School, in the 1955 E. 75th St., on the city’s Far South Side.

She says she told her teacher about the slur and was told to speak to a counselor about it.

“She told me this is how it’s gonna be in the real world,” Graham said. “Nothing was done when I talked to the principal—I thought, ‘what more can I do?’”

Graham took a photo of the racist message on her desk and showed her family.

“The focus is no longer the child,” said sister Francesca Walker. “When you have teachers who have racial issues and you have a predominantly black school—that needs to be addressed.”

Francia says she has a 3.4 in advanced classes but after the slur was written on her desk “I doon’t feel comfortable in that learning space at all anymore,” she says.

In a statement Thursday night, CPS said it was looking into the incident.

"CPS is committed to fostering safe and supportive learning environments that celebrate all members of our diverse school community,” a spokesman said. “Language of this sort has no place in our schools, and the school is working to ensure this matter is appropriately addressed."

School administration has been in touch with the family, CPS says.