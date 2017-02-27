A family is looking for answers after a young mother of two left her Chicago home Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since. Trina Orlando reports.

'I Miss My Mommy': Family Pleads For Woman's Return After Her Disappearance

Nineteen-year-old Natoria Goins is a home healthcare provider—and family members say she started a new job the day she disappeared. Her family gathered at The Sanctuary Church on the Far South Side Monday to pray and ask for help. Goins’ 6-year-old daughter, Latoya, is pleading for her mother’s return.

“I want my mommy to come home,” she says. “I miss my mommy.”

Bishop Virgil Jones is Goins’ cousin.

“She loves her children, she’s devoted to her children—and she would never leave her children,” he said.

Donna Bass-Presley, Goins’ mother, says she doesn’t know what could have happened but worries something bad has happened.

“Natoria does have a family that loves her very much,” Goins’ aunt, Codella Bass, said. “And we miss her and we want her to come home.”

Goins’ family asks if you have any information about her whereabouts to call the Chicago Police Department.