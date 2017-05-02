It’s been more than four days since 14-year-old Amelia King was last seen. Family members believe the honor student, who is describe as “full of energy and full of life,” may have been kidnapped by someone she met online. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

The family of a missing 14-year-old Indiana girl said they believe the young teen may have been abducted by a man she met online.

Amelia King was last seen Thursday night at her home in rural Lake County in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said it was called to the home just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of E. Highway 330 for reports of a possible runaway juvenile. After speaking with the girl’s parents, investigators began a search which continued through the weekend, but as of Monday morning, Amelia had not been found.

Her family says it's very out of character for the young honor student to disappear without a word.

"In all her school years she's done very well," said her uncle Erick Kind. "This is a good student. Something totally unexpected. Not in her character at all."

Authorities said they are following the potential lead that she may have been in communication with someone online and are checking her computer and belongings.

"There's not an Amber Alert because we haven't identified an actual individual who she may have been communicating with," Lake County Sheriff John Buncich told NBC 5 via phone.

The teen was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank top with different shades of gray, a black hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves and the band name “My Chemical Romance” on it and two backpacks, one with a red-blue diamond design and one with kittens and puppies.

She is described as a Caucasian female with long brown hair, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Her parents say they just want to know that she's safe.

"I just want her to come home," her mother Valeria King said. "We miss you so much."

They added she had a lot to look forward to, including starting high school and an upcoming trip to Orlando.

Anyone with information on Amelia’s whereabouts is being asked to call Detective Corporal David Marshall with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit at (219) 755-3355 or the Lake County Sheriff’s “Report-A-Crime Hotline” at (800) 750-2746.