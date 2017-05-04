Authorities have exhausted every lead in the case of a teen missing for a year from her South Elgin home, police said Thursday. Trina Orlando reports.

This past weekend authorities searched a nearby forest preserve for any sign of Kianna Galvin to no avail. For the family, the wait for answers has been agonizing.

Fiona Galvin has gone an entire year without seeing her daughter. Kianna left her home May 6 last year and never returned.

The South Elgin teen left her home on May 6, 2016 and never returned.

It's a nightmare, a living nightmare just every single day not getting answers, not seeing her face," Fiona Galvin told NBC 5.

Kianna told her sister she was going to a nearby park, but instead went to a friends house taking with her nothing but her cell phone.

"I just feel like my emotions are a tornado spinning out of control and just being spit out everywhere," says family friend Carolyn Cynowa.

Police say Kianna did did not runaway and investigators have spent thousands of hours over the past year looking for her.

"I pray every day that she'll come through the door, and if that doesn't happen, I have to wrap my brain around it being something else that I don't want to believe--but that could be the outcome," Fiona said.

On Saturday, Kianna's family will mark a grim milestone: one year since her disappearance.

"We're gonna have family and friends over we're gonna plant a garden, we're gonna have a balloon release," Fiona said.

Kianna, now 18 years old, is about 5' 6" with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a distinguishing tattoo of a heart and pulse on her wrist.

"I am never going to let it go--ever--until I get the answers that I want and need for closure for my family," Fiona said.

Anyone with information regarding Kianna's disappearance should contact the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.