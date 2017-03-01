The beloved and locally revered Burt’s Place in north suburban Morton Grove will reopen under new ownership Friday after having been closed for 605 days, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Burt Katz closed the restaurant in 2015 and died a year later, but his legacy had lived on in his Chicago pizza parlor Pequod’s on the city’s North Side. Katz’s pizza pies had reached cult status and drew attention from the likes of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who featured Burt’s Place on one of his television show “No Reservations.”

The new owners, Jerry Petrow and John Munao, were futures traders now turned restaurateurs. They have made more than 100 pizzas in preparation before opening, the newspaper reported.

One of Burt’s children, Andi Bannister, told the Tribune the pizza put out by the new owners was “really good” after a taste test.

Burt’s Place and its signature caramelized-crust will reopen Friday at 4:30 p.m. and pizzas will need to be ordered 24 hours in advance, the Tribune reports.