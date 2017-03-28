FOP Chief to Meet With Trump Administration

The Trump administration has invited the head of Chicago’s police union to Washington, D.C. for a visit.

Fraternal Order of Police president Dean Angelo tells NBC 5 the invitation is a follow up on discussions about Chicago’s gun violence.

In the visit, Angelo says he plans to push for any federal help available. He also hopes to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but Angelo has not confirmed whether he will meet with President Donald Trump.

President Trump has repeatedly mentioned Chicago’s spike in shootings and murders on Twitter and in his speeches since taking office. In January, Trump tweeted a message threatening to “send in the feds” if the city didn’t fix the “horrible carnage going on.”

Angelo said he wants to insure that any federal resources that might be coming to Chicago gets where it is supposed to go.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have asked for more federal agents to assist the Chicago police force. Johnson was also in Washington within the last ten days meeting with the new administration.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Angelo was the only president of a local municipal fraternal order of police to be personally invited to Washington by the Trump administration.

When the meeting will happen is still unclear. There is talk that it could happen Tuesday, but that has not been confirmed to NBC 5.

Angelo is currently in the midst of a re-election runoff for his position as FOP president.