After a north suburban Chicago couple was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars, the FBI has warned the public to keep them from falling for the fake email.

The scam begins with an email bearing the FBI’s logo and reads “We have detected by our monitoring network tracking system that you and your wife are involved in money laundering and financing terrorism in different part of the workd which is a Crime.”

The email goes on to say the victim and his wife “will be charged.”

The FBI said it will not send an email charging someone with a crime and will not ask for money.

The department is asking residents who see such emails to report them to IC3.GOV, an FBI-controlled website where users can report cyber-related crimes.