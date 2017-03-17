FBI Searches for Wanted Fugitive Last Seen in Rockford

Authorities are searching for a wanted man who was last seen in Rockford and is known to travel to Chicago.

Mario Lambert, who goes by the nickname “Pop-Up,” has pending charges in multiple jurisdictions for alleged robberies of cellular stores, according to the FBI.

He is accused of a robbery in November in Knoxville, Tennessee and faces a Hobbs Act violation charge and a charge for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, authorities said.

The 33-year-old also faces the same two charges in the United States District Court, District of Kansas, according to officials.

Video Cubs Unveil Interesting 2017 Mantra

Lambert was last seen in Rockford earlier this month and is known to have traveled to Chicago, Beloit, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Houston.

He was last seen driving a 2002 tan Chevy Tahoe with Illinois license plate ZZ37991.

Lambert is described as a black male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo that reads “LAMBERT” on his back. He also has tattoos of Chinese letters on his chest.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, the FBI said. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is being asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency, the Knoxville FBI at (865) 544-0751 or Chicago FBI at (312) 421-6700.