FBI Investigating East Chicago Post Office Explosion

At least one employee suffered minor injuries Wednesday when "one, possibly two explosive devices detonated" in a post office in East Chicago, Indiana, according to an ATF spokesperson. Dick Johnson reports.

The FBI is investigating an explosion at an East Chicago, Indiana post office Wednesday, authorities said.

The FBI in Indianapolis said was leading the ongoing investigation into the explosion that left at least one employee injured.

"At this early stage in the investigation it has yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern," the FBI said in a statement.

One employee suffered minor injuries when "one, possibly two explosive devices detonated" at the East Chicago Main Passport Post Office around 6 p.m. at 901 E. Chicago Ave., according to an ATF spokesperson.

Possible Pipe-Bomb Explosion Reported in East Chicago, Indiana

Firefighter crews were on the scene of an explosion at an East Chicago, Indiana post office, the Times of Northwest Indiana is reporting. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

“Right now the FBI, ATF, all the agencies are here, we’re investigating,” acting East Chicago Fire Department Chief Francisco Mendez said. “I can confirm there was at least one detonation.”

He said he could not confirm if there were any other explosions but bomb technicians were preparing to sweep the post office for more explosive devices.

“I cannot tell you exactly where, but it was inside and we believe it was a package,” Mendez said, adding that he could not confirm what kind of device or devices were found. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported a fire official confirmed there were two pipe bombs found in the building.

There were two people, including the injured employee, inside the building when the explosion occurred, Mendez said. A third person was outside of the building "making deliveries." He added that he believed the post office was closed for the day during the explosion.

Part of Chicago Avenue was closed to traffic as emergency response vehicles with red and blue flashing lights formed a perimeter around the facility.

Calls to the East Chicago Police Department went unanswered.