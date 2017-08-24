Supt. Eddie Johnson, in an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Wednesday, finally revealed when he is scheduled to receive his kidney transplant. Zoraida Sambolin reports.

Chicago's top cop has made a lot of announcements this week, but it appears he has just one more to share.

During an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Wednesday, Supt. Eddie Johnson revealed that his son Daniel, currently an elementary school teacher, could soon follow in his father's footsteps.

Johnson told NBC 5's Zoraida Sambolin that his son is going through the vetting process where candidates are picked to become new recruits.

"Honestly at first i did not want to do this but I think just watching [my dad] and being a spectator in his life, I've seen the life I guess he gets from his job and the people around him -- like they love him, this city loves him," Daniel Johnson said.

Earlier in the interview, Eddie Johnson finally revealed when he is scheduled to receive his kidney transplant -- a transplant all made possible thanks to his son.

"The surgery is set for Wednesday, the 30th of August," Johnson said.

It's a date that Johnson has been preparing for for months - and a procedure that will save his life.



His very private health battle quickly became public in January when he almost fainted at a news conference.

For more than 30 years Johnson has been living with glomerulonephritis, an inflammation of the kidneys.

It turns out his 25-year-old son Daniel is a perfect donor match.

"Doing this is my way of, you know, showing him that I love him," Daniel Johnson said. "In order to love like God loves us. He made sacrifices. And that's something I thought about a lot while I was making this decision. I can sacrifice something in order to show my dad that I love him."

"He turned out to be a perfect match," Johnson said. "That's my son, but you really don't have the words to express the gratitude. Because he doesn't have to do it. This is something he decided to do on his own."

The superintendent and his son said they feel confident they will celebrate a sucessful outcome of the surgeries. Plus, there is another celebration looming as well.

Johnson is also getting married soon. Though he wouldn't disclose a date or further details, he said: "When I get back to work, I may have a new kidney and a new wife."

And a better quality of life. The superintendent will spend about three to five days in the hospital, and he said recovery will be between two and five weeks.