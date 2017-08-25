Prosecutors alleged Sunday that the men charged in the "gruesome" stabbing death of a 26-year-old hairdresser committed the crime as part of a sexual fantasy of "killing others and then themselves." NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

The former Northwestern University professor accused in the "savage and grisly" slaying of a Chicago man as part of a murder-suicide sexual fantasy hopes to teach while he's behind bars.

Wyndham Lathem's attorney said the 43-year-old wants to fill a teaching position inside the jail where he is being held.

"If he could use his background, training to help others he would like to do so," Adam Sheppard said.

Lathem and 56-year-old Oxford employee Andrew Warren were ordered held without bond this week in the "gruesome" stabbing death of a 26-year-old hairdresser that prosecutors said was plotted in an online chat room.

Authorities said the suspects committed the crime as part of a sexual fantasy of "killing others and then themselves," alleging that the men ultimately planned to kill one another – with Warren shooting Lathem as he stabbed him – after committing several murders.

Once in custody, prosecutors said Warren confessed to plotting the murder-suicide fantasy, and admitted that there was a plan to kill another victim the morning after Trenton Cornell-Duranleau’s death. But before they could, Warren and Lathem fled, sparking a nine-day, nationwide manhunt, during which officials said Lathem sent a video message to friends and family members, allegedly apologizing for his involvement in the crime.

Both men were taken into custody separately in northern California on Aug. 4.



Outside the courtroom Monday, Lathem’s attorney told the Chicago Sun-Times the case against the former professor appears to hinge on statements Warren made to police.

Sheppard noted that his team is conducting its own investigation in the case and "the evidence which emerges may prove surprising."

Since his arrest, Lathem has received numerous letters of support from dozens of people, his attorney said.

"Almost daily we have people who are expressing their support on behalf of Dr. Lathem," Sheppard said.

It was not clear if any of those supporters were present at his court hearings this week or if they received the video.

Lathem is currently being held in the division of Cook County Jail complex which houses the facility's medical building, according to the jail's website.

The division is currently a "medical and acute psych dose-by-dose building which accomodates inmates of all security level classifications," the website reads.