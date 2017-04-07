The city of Chicago has stepped up security as the Chicago Cubs prepare to launch their first home opener as World Series champions in 108 years.

Fans will likely see new features, ballpark improvements, parking changes and more as they head to the field for the excitement.

But before heading to the Friendly Confines, there are some things fans should be aware of.

TRANSPORTATION:

The Office of Emergecy Management plans to slow traffic in certain parts where law enforcement can see each vehicle passing through.

A perimeter will be put in place where trucks or anything above a cargo van will be banned around Wrigley Field and diverted starting two hours before the game continuing until one hour after the game.

"Because of tragedies happening, we need to be more vigilant," said Deputy Chief Al Nagode with the Chicago Police Department.

Public transportation is recommended to and from the games on both sides of town.

The CTA is offering special, commemorative single-ride tickets celebrating the 2016 champs. The tickets can be purchased at Ventra machines beginning Friday.

More Howard-bound Red Line trains will be available during weeknight Cubs games between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains will also stop a Sheridan, a few blocks north of the ballpark.

Yellow Line trains will operate from Howard to Skokie until midnight during all Cubs night games.

Fans can also use CTA’s #8 Halsted, #22 Clark or #152 Addison (which connects with the Brown and Blue lines) to get to, or within a few blocks of, Wrigley Field. The CTA provides extra service on the #80 Irving Park and #152 Addison routes for all Cubs home games.

If using rideshare options like Uber or Lyft, pick up and drop off locations include:

• From North: On Irving Park between Clark and Seminary

• From South: On Clark, south of Roscoe, facing southbound, west side of street in the 3300 block

PARKING

Special event surge parking prices will be in effect at meters on game days as well, esentially doubling regular parking rates.

A free remote lot is available at Basic Wire & Cable, located at 3900 N. Rockwell.

Parking restrictions will be "strictly enforced," officials said. If your vehicle is towed call 311 for help.

SECURITY:

• Fans are encouraged to arrive early at the ballpark to allow time for the security measures – including metal detector screenings and bag searches in compliance with Major League Baseball policies. Fans can find information about the screening process at www.cubs.com/security.

• Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark through the gate listed on their tickets.

• Street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure the public safety.

Chicago Police will have an increased presence around both Wrigley Field to ensure public safety on game days, officials said.

Authorities also encourage attendees, ballpark employees and fans to be aware of surroundings and if they see something, say something to authorities, by reporting suspicious objects or activity to 855-RPRT-2S4 (855-777-8274).

OEMC says it plans to reassess the security plan after the first three home games, but it will likely remain in place for the entire season.

CHANGES TO AND AROUND FIELD

Also in place are new changes to the ballpark and areas surrounding the Friendly Confines.

Bull pens have been relocated under the bleachers, new seats were added and there's a new team store packed with Cubs gear at the new open air plaza, Park at Wrigley.

See Inside New Cubs Retail Store Near Wrigley Field

In addition, the team has unveiled new food and drink options at Wrigley.

“We’ve spent a lot of time to make sure the plaza and area around the ballpark are ready and safe for those that live and play around Wrigley Field," Alderman Tom Tunney said in a statement. "Residents and visitors should be patient and expect enhanced security and traffic delays around the ballpark, be aware of the neighborhood parking restrictions, surge meter pricing and extended hours. Come early, shop local and Go Cubs Go."

HIGHLIGHTED EVENTS THIS SEASON

• As part of the opening day celebration, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting hosted by Hickory Street to commemorate the opening of the Park at Wrigley. Team members will not be in attendance.

• On Wednesday, April 12, the Cubs will host a Ring Ceremony on the field during the starting line-up announcement.

• After an extensive citywide tour, fans will have the opportunity to visit the World Series Championship trophy at its permanent display beginning April 13 at the Motorola Trophy Room, located at Clark and Waveland.

The Cubs take on the Dodgers at Wrigley Field at 7:05 p.m. Monday.