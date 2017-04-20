Theo Epstein has been named among TIME’s latest list of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Epstein was honored in the 2017 edition of the notable report, which featured cover images of John Legend, Viola Davis, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Melinda Gates and Riz Ahmed.

Time Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs said this year's list is more complicated than it has been in the past: "These past 12 months have sharpened our edges as political debates in the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East and Asia, turned jagged and primal and seem almost perfectly designed to divide us more deeply."

Also on the TIME list were President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Pope Francis, actor Ryan Reynolds and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles were also named. The list includes 40 women.

Each influential person was introduced in a profile written by another notable figure.

Actor John Cusack wrote in for Epstein’s piece, saying Epstein “may be a creature of destiny, but he recognizes that he’s also just another flawed human being, no better than anyone else.”

Cusack, a Chicago Cubs fan, wrote about watching from the dugout as the Cubs ended their historic drought.

“After that epic World Series Game 7, I found myself in the dugout watching first baseman Anthony Rizzo waving to the heavens. Theo was quite still—I watched him watch Rizzo. He must have felt it and turned to me, almost apologetic. ‘I haven't given you a proper hug!’ he said,” Cusack wrote. “‘Greatest sporting moment of the century,’ I told him. ‘Thank you. And thank you from my father.’ He took it but undercut his achievement with a wry smile. ‘No," he said, ‘it's all about these guys.’ Then he walked back into the fray.”

Epstein was also recently named at the top of Fortune’s list of World’s Best Leaders.