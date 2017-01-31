Employee Shot Outside Wicker Park Liquor Store | NBC Chicago
Employee Shot Outside Wicker Park Liquor Store

    An employee at a Wicker Park neighborhood liquor store was shot Monday night after an argument inside the store, police said. 

    Just before 10:30 p.m., the man was working at D & D Food & Liquor in the 2000 block of West Division when he got into a fight with someone who had walked into the store, according to police. 

    The fight then moved outside to a parking lot near the intersection of Division and Damen, which is where the 26-year-old employee was shot in the leg by the suspect, who got away, police said. 

    Paramedics took the man to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. 

    No one is in custody.

