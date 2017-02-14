Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday in Washington, D.C. to discuss how the federal government can help address Chicago’s spiking violence.

A readout from the Department of Justice said Emanuel and Sessions discussed “what might be done to combat the shootings and murders in that city and bring back proactive community policing."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Emanuel presented the attorney general with a wish-list that included federal help for police training, supervision equipment and technology to support mentoring, after-school and summer jobs programs for at-risk youth.

Additionally, the mayor reportedly renewed his push for increased federal gun prosecution in the city.

The meeting with Sessions comes on the heels of Emanuel’s back and forth with President Donald Trump, who nominated Sessions and has repeatedly bemoaned Chicago’s gun violence since taking office last month.

Trump warned local authorities in January that he would “send in the Feds” if they can’t get a handle on the “carnage” in Chicago.

Emanuel shot back earlier this month, urging Trump to “just send them.”

“Send more FBI, DEA, ATF agents,” Emanuel said during a news conference. “We don’t have to talk about it anymore.”

Emanuel reportedly had a series of meetings Monday in Washington with members of Trump’s senior staff, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, White House Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Dina Powell, senior counselor for economic initiatives.

The mayor also met Monday with officials from Amtrak, the Federal Aviation Administration and with Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, of New York, and Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, the Sun-Times reports. All of the meetings were requested by the mayor.