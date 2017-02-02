Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 7, 2016 in New York City. According to reports Emanuel urged Trump to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) system that was enacted by U.S. President Barack Obama to let youths in the U.S. illegally, known as DREAMers, to remain in the country with protections.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus days after President Donald Trump warned that he would “send in the Feds” to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Emanuel, who served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff during his first term, confirmed Wednesday that he had spoken to Priebus “as recently as last week.”

During a White House listening session with African-American leaders Wednesday, Trump said Chicago was “totally out of control,” warning that his administration would “solve the problem” if local authorities can’t. Emanuel brought up his call with Preibus after being asked about the president's most recent comments about the city.

The mayor has reportedly made it clear to the Trump administration that he’s willing to accept aid in the form of federal law enforcement manpower, additional assistance to prosecute gun crimes, resources to update police technology, and an expanded jobs programs.

“Send more FBI, DEA, ATF agents,” Emanuel said Wednesday. “We don’t have to talk about it anymore. Just send them.”

After being asked if he wanted the president to visit the city, the mayor simply said, “No.”

“What I would really like is the federal resources,” Emanuel said.