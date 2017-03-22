An elderly man and woman were in critical condition after a three-car accident in Grayslake Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Peterson Road was blocked off near Behm Road, the Grayslake Fire Department said, after a minivan, pickup truck and sedan were involved in a crash in the area about 2:48 p.m.

The elderly man, who was in the minivan, was taken to Condell Medical Center, authorities said. An elderly female who was also in the minivan was also taken to Condell Medical Center on advanced life support, officials said. A male who was in the pickup truck was taken to Condell with minor injuries, officials said.

There were no reported injuries of the occupants of the sedan.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an accident investigation.