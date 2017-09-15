The 19th annual National Cuatro Festival will bring "El Show Big Bands de Puerto Rico" to Chicago's Millennium Park next month, organizers announced.

The event, which aims to bring the best Puerto Rican big band-era music interpreted by several artists, will feature internationally acclaimed musicians including Charlie Aponte, NG2 and members of the Puerto Rican Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Move to the Latin rhythms of salsa, danza, bolero, el seis and plena and enjoy the Puerto Rican cuatro as it powerfully reminds us of our roots and the evolution of Puerto Rican music today and beyond," organizers wrote in a release for the event.

The musical performance takes place from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Harris Theater in Millennium Park.

Tickets are available here for $25-75.