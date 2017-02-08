Target has announced plans to build a new “flexible-format” store expected to open this fall in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The new location, set to be built at 3300 N. Ashland Ave., will be the chain's eighth flexible-format store in the Chicago area.

Slated to open in October, the store is expected to feature items for families, babies and kids, home décor for apartments and condos, and personal care products.

“We look forward to serving even more guests with the addition of Target’s Chicago Lakeview Ashland store that is projected to open this fall,” Mark Schindele, senior vice president of properties at Target, said in a statement. “We think the community will enjoy the convenience of a quick-trip shopping experience with product assortments that are unique to Target and catered to local guests’ needs."

The flexible-format store design allows Target stores to be built in smaller locations and adapt stores to meet customer’s needs, Target said in a release Tuesday.

There are already four flexible-format store locations open in the city including Streeterville, Lincoln Park North, Hyde Park and Chicago State Street and two in suburban Skokie and Oak Park. A Rogers Park location is expected to open in fall 2018.