Eddie Vedder, joined by members of the Chicago Children’s Choir, will perform at President Barack Obama’s farewell address Tuesday night.

The performance, which was announced just hours before the event, is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m., 30 minutes before Obama’s historic speech at McCormick Place.

The news was tweeted out by both Pearl Jam and the Chicago Children's Choir.

Vedder, who is a member of the band Pearl Jam, is no stranger to the Obamas. In fact, the rock star and his family spent time with Obama and his daughters during the First Family’s Hawaii vacation in 2015.

The president is slated to give his farewell address at 8 p.m. CT.

Obama, in a written statement released last week, explained that the American people have helped him lead during his presidency, a theme he plans to highlight in his speech.

"I'm thinking about [my remarks] as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thought on where we all go from here," he wrote.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for the speech at McCormick Place. Thousands of people lined up first thing Saturday morning to get tickets to the event- so many that officials said tickets were no longer available before distribution even began.