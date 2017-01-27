Supt. Eddie Johnson Taken to Hospital After Feeling 'Light-Headed' During Press Conference | NBC Chicago
Supt. Eddie Johnson Taken to Hospital After Feeling 'Light-Headed' During Press Conference

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt light-headed at the press conference but "did not lose consciousness"

    An ambulance was called Friday morning as Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared to have fainted during a press conference announcing new strategic centers for the Chicago Police Department Friday morning. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    An ambulance was called Friday morning as Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared light-headed during a press conference announcing new strategic centers for the Chicago Police Department.

    Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt light-headed at the press conference but "did not lose consciousness."

    "He was coherent and will go to an area hospital for examination," Guglielmi tweeted. 

    The press conference began around 10:45 a.m. and near the end of the event, while Mayor Rahm Emanuel was answering a question, Johnson appeared to sway and stagger. Emanuel stopped and asked him, "Are you ok?" before telling Johnson, who appears dazed, to have a seat.

    Unsteady, Johnson is escorted from the stand and a crowd surrounds him while someone requests an ambulance. 

    Chicago Police News Affairs said Jonhson refused ambulance transport, walked out of the building on his own and left in an SUV.

    Further details on what happened weren't immediately available. 

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

