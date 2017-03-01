NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports from Ottawa where one man was killed and at least 14 others hospitalized after a tornado touched down in the small Illinois town.

The tornado that caused serious damage to Naplate Tuesday was an EF-3 tornado, the National Weather Service reports.

Citing preliminary storm damage survey results, the NWS also reported an EF-1 tornado hit Oregon, Illinois.

Oregon is about 2 hours west of Chicago and Naplate is roughly two hours southwest of the city.

Multiple tornadoes were believed to have hit northern Illinois. An exact number wasn't immediately known, but more information was expected to be released as officials continued to survey the damage.

At least three people were killed in Midwest storms Tuesday night, including two from Illinois.

One man was killed in Ottawa, about an hour and a half southwest of Chicago, when an uprooted tree came crashing down on workers on the south side of the city, police said.

Aerial Footage Shows Tornado’s Path of Destruction

Aerial footage shows the destruction left in Perryville, Missouri, after Tuesday night's deadly tornadoes swept across Illinois and several areas in the upper Midwest. One person was killed during the severe weather in Missouri, with an additional two confirmed dead in Illinois. (Published 4 hours ago)

“There were two men together,” Ottawa Police Department Capt. Dave Gualandri said. “They happened to be outside performing some work task when the storm hit and they apparently weren’t able to seek shelter in a timely fashion.”

Ottawa was one of the cities hit the hardest.

Another man was found dead in Crossville, Illinois, more than four and a half hours south of Ottawa.

A third person died in Perryville, Missouri, officials said.

Video Shows Tornado Forming in Washburn

Video shows a tornado forming in Washburn, Illinois, southwest of Chicago and near Peoria. (Courtesy: Sunna Brown) (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

By Wednesday morning, there were reports of at least six tornado touchdowns in six different Illinois communities. Besides Ottawa, touchdowns were reported in Washburn, Rutland, Naplate, Marseilles and Morris.

The National Weather Service says survey teams will be moving across Illinois Wednesday to catalog damage and determine the exact number of tornadoes that hit the ground. Teams will also look to determine how long tornadoes were on the ground.

Hear the Calls From First Responders During Tuesday's Storms