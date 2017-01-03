Duncan Keith to Host Country Concert to Benefit Chicago Families

Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Practice Day at Busch Stadium on January 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has used his Keith Relief charity to help countless families dealing with the financial burdens of medical crises, and next month he will host a charity concert in Chicago to help raise funds for the organization.

The concert will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street, according to a press release issued by the Blackhawks. The evening will include a concert by country music artist Tyler Farr and will also include a silent auction and a live auction to help raise funds for Keith Relief and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

General admission tickets to the event are $80 each, and VIP tickets are available for $275, and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

For fans that purchase VIP tickets, they will have the opportunity to meet with Keith and with other Blackhawks players that will be in attendance.

Last year’s benefit concert for Keith Relief raised over $120,000 for the charity, but it isn’t the only way that the foundation has been raising money in recent years. Keith also got creative in 2016 with his line of breakfast cereal, which was called “Keith Krunch” and also helped raise money for the charity.