NBC 5 Investigates looked into the driving record driver of the man allegedly behind the wheel of the Mercedes Benz police say was involved in a three-car crash in a northwest suburb Thursday, killing himself and three others. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Hewas going more than 100 mph before the accident, police said Friday.

Three people killed in the the other car, an Impala, were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Anita Crawford, 50; Kevin Crawford, 52; and Kristen Crawford, 20. The Mercedes driver was identified as 21-year-old Piotr Rog.

According to Rog's driving record, since 2011 he had been charged and stopped at least 10 times for violations that include speeding, failing to reduce speed and improper lane changes.

His last stop was in May of last year.

No one at his Des Plaines home would comment to NBC 5.

"The crash is the worst I've seen in 40 years," said Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner. "Anyone driving that fast is just plain reckless."

Authorities had earlier said the Mercedes Benz was traveling at "an extremely high rate of speed" when it slammed into a Chevrolet Impala carrying a mother, father and their 20-year-old daughter attending a soccer league Thursday night.

The Impala was turning into a parking lot just before 9 p.m. when it was hit by the Mercedes Benz, the impact pushing the vehicle into the eastbound lanes of Northwest Highway where it then collided with a Toyota Highlander.

Three people in the Impala, who family members say were a mother, father and daughter, were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes Benz was also killed, police said.

A passenger in the Mercedes was also taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. Two people in the Highlander were released from the scene with minor injuries.

Northwest Highway was shut down for several hours following the crash. An investigation remained ongoing.

Anita and Kevin Crawford leave behind two other children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

"It doesn't feel real," said daughter Hailee Crawford. "I keep thinking that they'll come home and they'll just be fine, but it's not fine."