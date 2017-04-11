Drew Peterson Attacked by Fellow Prison Inmate: Report

Drew Peterson was attacked by a fellow inmate in the cafeteria of the maximum-security facility he was recently transferred to in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The former Bolingbrook police sergeant serving time for killing his third wife was transferred to federal custody from an Illinois state prison in February.

Peterson was "jumped" March 29 in the cafeteria, the Chicago Tribune reports. Citing a source, the newspaper reported Peterson was not seriously injured and has since been housed in a unit separated from the prison’s general population.

Peterson's attacker was reportedly wielding a food tray.

The Illinois Department of Corrections said in February Peterson was transferred under provisions of a law called the Interstate Compact Agreement, which allows state and federal government to send and receive offenders.

"For safety and security purposes, the IDOC does not discuss the details concerning the placement of offenders who are transferred," the spoksperson told NBC 5.

Peterson, who was convicted of killing his third wife Kathleen Savio, and is suspected in the disappearance of his fourth wife Stacy Peterson, had been serving a 38-year sentence. Hewas recently sentenced to another 40 years in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme that involved trying to have the prosecutor who first put him in jail killed.

Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy, vanished in 2007, and that set in motion the events that led to his 2012 conviction for Savio’s murder.

No one has ever been charged in connection with Stacy Peterson’s disappearance. However, Peterson, 63, remains the prime suspect, and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow told reporters last May “we never stop reviewing that case.”