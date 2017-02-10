Dozens of firefighters from 13 towns helped battle a large blaze in west suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Lauren Petty reports.

The three-alarm fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in an apartment building on Washington Boulevard.

No injuries were reported but the flames prompted a response from roughly 70 firefighters, according to Oak Park Fire Chief Tom Ebsen.

The 6-unit, three-floor building left numerous residents displaced. The American Red Cross was at the scene.

Authorities believe the fire started in the basement, but the cause of the blaze remains unclear.

“So very sorry for the residents,” Ebsen said. “Obviously their world is going to be turned upside down. But the good news is everyone was safe. No injuries.”