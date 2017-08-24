A middle school in in Downers Grove was on “soft lockdown” Thursday due to a nearby bank robbery, officials said.

Downers Grove police contacted District 58 to “inform us of an incident at a nearby bank,” a note to parents from Herrick Middle School Principal Matt Neustadt reads.

The FBI was responding to a bank robbery at US Bank at 1048 Ogden Avenue that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Special Agent Garrett H. Croon said.

“At this time we are in a soft lockdown and students are in the building and safe,” Neustadt said. “No one will be allowed to enter or leave the building until the lockdown is over.”

Classes were continuing at the school as scheduled, he said.

Downers Grove police were not immediately available for comment.