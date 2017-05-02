It's $1 Sub Day at Jimmy John's | NBC Chicago
It's $1 Sub Day at Jimmy John's

The deal is for “Customer Appreciation Day” and is valid for in-store orders from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    All you need is $1 to enjoy a Jimmy John’s sandwich Tuesday. 

    The deal is for “Customer Appreciation Day” and is valid for in-store orders from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. About 50 Chicago restaurants are participating, as well as many more in the suburbs. 

    All sandwiches (No. 1 - No. 6, BLT, Unwich lettuce wraps and Slims) will be available for just a buck. The special price won’t apply for delivery or online orders.

     

    It is limit one per person, but you may go through the line multiple times, the company said. 

    Find a participating location near you here

