A Chicago dog is recovering after being thrown from a balcony and rushed to emergency care by Chicago police, authorities say.

The tiny terrier mix, Callie, is making good progress after being thrown off a Chicago balcony and left for dead April 9 on the 700 block of South California Avenue during what police called a domestic dispute, police said.

Now Callie is being cared for by Kellem-Motley, a foster mom with the animal rescue foundation Fetching Tails.

"She has come a long way," says foster mom Kelly Kellem-Motley. "She is able to walk as long as she is supported. She can stand on her own. She is feeling much better now, but it was pretty rough those first few days for her."

Chicago police Sgt. Michael Tews and his partners were responding to a domestic disturbance call when they found Callie lying on the pavement.

"We learned from a female, 22, and a male, 39, that the dog belonged to them and that, during the domestic dispute--in a heated argument--the offender, Melvin Coleman, grabbed the dog and threw the dog off the third floor porch into the alley," Tews said Tuesday.

Coleman was arrested at the home and now faces animal cruelty charges, police said.

Tews says he snapped a photo for evidence before rushing Callie to animal care and control for medical attention.

"She was bleeding, but she was very sweet and very friendly," he said. "I was petting her and she was still wagging her tail."

But Callie needed extensive care--almost $10,000 in surgery--and was lucky to find a high profile benefactor.

"Don Levine, one of the founders of Chicago Wolves, he has picked up her whole bill," said Kristin Gottschalk, of the Fetching Tails Foundation.

"There is a splint here that runs from her head back to here and really all it does is support her neck because she did have a fracture of a vertebrae along the spine and this stabilizes her neck," Kellem-Motley said, pointing to Callie's injuries.

To be sure, Callie is facing some recovery time.

"That is what Fetching Tails does. We find these dogs a home where they will live for the rest of their lives and they will be a family member," said Kellem-Motley. "They will be loved and cherished and I absolutely believe that is what Callie's future holds."