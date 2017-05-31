Doctors Say Wounded Amtrak Driver Making Good Progress

The Amtrak conductor shot by a Metra passenger Tuesday has undergone surgery and is now on a breathing tube as a community rallies around his wife and four children.

Doctors working on Amtrak conductor who was critically wounded in a shooting earlier this month at a station in Naperville say they are hopeful—but Michael Case has a long road ahead of him.

Case, 45, a Navy veteran from Homewood, was shot in the torso, according to Amtrak and police. The suspect, a man in his 70s from Wisconsin, fired from the window of a train, police say. The alleged shooter was found by police being restrained by passengers on the train, authorities said.

Case has spent the past two weeks receiving treatment at Edward Hospital—and was on a ventilator for several days. Doctors say he is now off the ventilator and speaking with his family. He was to undergo surgery Wednesday for about six hours—one of at least three more he will need in the weeks and months to come, doctors say.

Dr. David Piazza, a trauma surgeon at Edward Hospital, told reporters Case underwent what is referred to as a “carwash” surgery.

"We go in, wash things out and put in drains closer to where we need them and possibly do some rerouting if his tissue is ready for it today," he said. "He'll have more surgery in the future."

Case remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

His wife's co-workers at the 5th Quarter Restaurant in Homewood have set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

"Your prayers go out to them, it's gotta be tough on all of them," Steven Nemitz, the restauratn's owner, told NBC 5 earlier this month.

Case’s wife voiced her thanks for the support in a Facebook post shared with NBC 5.

"I just want to extend my most deeply felt gratitude," the post reads. I have been truly touched by the outpouring of love, support, prayers and thoughts."



Police do not yet know of a motive for the shooting and the suspect is being held in the Naperville police station.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised by a witness who says she assisted passengers get to safety while employees at the train station seemed unprepared.

Amtrak says it will look at the incident to see if there are lessons to be learned. There are recommended federal guidelines to keep rail passengers safe. Rail systems are urged to train for evacuation, panic prevention and communication.

Metra says its part of the office was unstaffed that afternoon.

The Amtrak train, called the Southwest Chief, runs from Los Angeles to Chicago and was carrying 235 passengers at the time.

Per Amtrak policy, unloaded weapons are allowed in checked bags with advanced notice only. Having a loaded gun in a passenger car is considered a violation, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.