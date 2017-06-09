Aretha Franklin’s performance at Ravinia has been postponed due to illness, the venue announced Thursday.

Franklin was slated to perform at the popular summer venue on June 17, but the concert was moved to Sept. 3 “per her doctor’s orders,” Ravinia told fans in an email.

“Aretha regrets not being able to perform in June but looks forward to bringing her show to Ravinia,” the statement read.

Those who purchased tickets for the June show can use those same tickets for the September performance, according to Ravinia. Customers who cannot attend the September show will need to contact the Ravinia Box Office by June 30 for a refund or exchange.

“Ravinia wishes Aretha Franklin a speedy recovery and awaits her visit with open arms,” the statement read.