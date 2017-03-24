Not only does the Field Museum have one of the best dinosaur collections in the world, but this summer, visitors will have the opportunity to come face-to- face with some of the closest simulation of dinosaurs ever created.

“Jurassic World: The Exhibition” opens on May 26, according an announcement from the museum.

It was developed with paleontologist Jack Horner, who was the Paleontological Advisor for the movie “Jurassic World.” The exhibit will be housed in a 16,000 square-foot tent on the front lawn of the museum, in which visitors will walk through the famous “Jurassic World” and be taken on a guided tour where they will see various dinosaurs, some of which are over 24 feet tall.

Once inside the tent, guests can experience a family-friend Gentle Giants petting zoo, get a peek at the top-secret project from “Jurassic World,” the “Indominus rex” and even go inside the Raptor Training Paddock.

“One of our goals as a museum is to provide visitors with the best dinosaur experience in the world,” Field Museum President Richard Lariviere said in a statement. “Our fossil collections are one of the greatest things about The Field Museum, and the Jurassic World dinosaurs are an incredible way to spark our imaginations about them. After experiencing an animatronic T. rex, you can come inside, witness SUE, and picture what an incredible animal she must have been in real life.”

The exhibit will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open 5-9 p.m. through Labor Day. Though the fall hours have yet to be announced, tickets for the exhibit will be a separate charge in addition to the cost of general admission to the museum. Daytime entry tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults, and evening entry will cost $20 for children and $25 for adults.

The exhibit will run from May until Jan. 7, 2018. More information about tickets and the exhibit can be found here.