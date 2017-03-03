Devastating Damage From Tuesday's Tornado in Naplate

Of the six tornadoes that touched down on Tuesday night, some of the most devastating damage occurred in the Naplate-Ottawa area, where two people were killed and at least 14 people injured, the National Weather Service reported. The tornado that hit the Naplate-Owatta area was rated EF-3, which means wind speeds were believed to be between 136 and 165 mph, according to the weather service. The village of Naplate is located approximately 90 miles southwest of Chicago, and the neighboring town Ottawa was where two men were killed by a falling tree on the south side of the city. The town is still recovering from the insurmountable damage caused by the tornado, but Aurora resident and photographer Mike Smith was able to document the extent of the damage to the city.