'Designer Dogs' Taken From Suburban Pet Store, Police Say

Two “designer dogs” were stolen from a pet store in suburban Arlington Heights, police say.

A Havanese and Shih Tzu Poodle mix, both about three pounds, were taken from Happiness is Pets Store at 15 W. Golf Road on Monday, according to a news release from Arlington Heights Police.

A man and a woman entered the store, police said, and told the clerk they were interested in buying a dog. The couple played with one of the dogs in a pen and asked to see a second dog, police said. While in the pen, one of the dogs defecated leading the clerk to move the couple and the dogs to a different pen and left them alone to go clean up after the dog, the release says. When the clerk returned, the couple and the dogs were gone.

The dogs are valued at $2,065 each and are microchipped, police said. There was no surveillance video available.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-STOP.