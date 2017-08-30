Career Fair for Jobs at O'Hare, Midway Airports Begins Wednesday - NBC Chicago
Career Fair for Jobs at O'Hare, Midway Airports Begins Wednesday

    Want to work at an airport in the Chicago area? Now's your chance.

    The Chicago Department of Aviation, and several city aldermen, will host a community career fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Malcolm X College in Chicago.

    The fair offers job seekers a chance to meet representatives "from companies looking to hire individuals to work at O'Hare and Midway International Airports."

    The job opportunities include roles with airlines, cargo, concessions, construction, hospitality, security and more. 


