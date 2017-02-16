Donald Trump’s presidency is like the netherworld from Netflix’s popular series “Stranger Things,” Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, said on the House floor Thursday.

“Like the main characters in 'Stranger Things,' we are now stuck in the Upside Down,” Cicilline said, standing next to a large poster board that read “Trump Things” in the show’s signature font.

Cicilline pointed to, among other issues, the Trump administration’s delayed response to intel that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had improper contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Trump explained Thursday that Flynn, his national security adviser until this week, was asked to resign because "he didn't tell our vice president properly, and then he said he didn't remember," the conversations. But Trump defended Flynn, saying he was "just doing his job" by making the call.

Additionally, the Cicilline condemned Trump's dismissal of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to defend the president’s stifled travel ban.

“Morning might be for coffee and contemplation, but Chief Jim Hopper is not coming to rescue us,” he said, citing the show. “This is not a TV show, this is real life. We have a president unlike any we have ever known."

“And Like Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Eleven, we must remain focused on the task at hand and hold this administration accountable so we can escape from our own version of the Upside Down,” he added.

What’s more, Cicilline is actually a fan of the show.

“Can’t wait for season two,” Cicilline tweeted Thursday to a reporter from io9.