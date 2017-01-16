The Chicago Cubs certainly know how to dress up for the president, but it appears that's not the only person they were excited to meet Monday.

Arriving for their visit to the White House, the World Series champs were seen in a photo looking dapper in their suits and ties.

Retired Cubs catcher David Ross tweeted the photo of himself, Jason Heyward, Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rizzo just minutes before tweeting another picture with Jimmy Buffet.

"Just in the door and run into @jimmybuffett," he tweeted. "#daygettingbetter."

The Cubs arrived to the nation's capital Sunday night ahead of the planned Monday visit with President Barack Obama in the final days of his presidency.

President Obama will honor the Cubs during a ceremony that will take place at 12:05 p.m. CT in the East Room of the White House to celebrate the team's 2016 World Series championship. NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with coverage of the visit here.

“We’re excited,” shortstop Addison Russell said. “There’s probably about three people that I would get star-struck by, and he’s one of them.”

After the ceremony, the Cubs are expected to visit patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., before returning to Chicago, according to MLB officials.

"The visit will continue the tradition begun by President Obama for honoring sports teams for their efforts to give back to their communities," a statement from the White House said.

It's a move that is slightly unusual, as the reigning World Series champions normally make the traditional White House visit during the following MLB season. The Cubs, who ended a 108-year title drought in Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, were hoping to get to Washington, D.C., before Obama left office. Though the president is a White Sox fan, he calls Chicago home and rooted for the North Siders since his team didn't make the playoffs.