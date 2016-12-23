David Ross Shows Off His 'Coolest' Cubs Christmas Card | NBC Chicago
David Ross Shows Off His 'Coolest' Cubs Christmas Card

    Getty Images

    David Ross wants to wish you a merry Christmas.

    In an Instagram post Thursday, the World Champion and now-retired Cubs catcher shared a carol the whole city can get behind.

    “Sup, Cubs fans, just got my coolest Christmas card in the mail, thought I would share it with you guys, check this thing out,” Ross says before opening the glossy championship card. A familiar baseball ballad ensues.

    Ross also shows off a commemorative bottle of Cubs wine before zooming on, presumably, Anthony Rizzo’s face for the ultimate Christmas compliment.

    Published at 8:36 PM CST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 8:39 PM CST on Dec 23, 2016

