David Ross Shows Off His 'Coolest' Cubs Christmas Card

David Ross wants to wish you a merry Christmas.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the World Champion and now-retired Cubs catcher shared a carol the whole city can get behind.

“Sup, Cubs fans, just got my coolest Christmas card in the mail, thought I would share it with you guys, check this thing out,” Ross says before opening the glossy championship card. A familiar baseball ballad ensues.

Ross also shows off a commemorative bottle of Cubs wine before zooming on, presumably, Anthony Rizzo’s face for the ultimate Christmas compliment.