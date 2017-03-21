The Chicago Cubs’ run to a World Series championship has been called “storybook” by more than one publication, and that fairy tale story of the team finally winning it all is soon going to be immortalized on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Cubs’ championship run will become a movie, and the basis for the film will be catcher David Ross’ memoir Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.

Ross’ book will be released in early May, but its film rights have already been purchased by Radar Pictures, who will partner with the catcher and with the Cubs on the film, according to the report.

Ross ended up playing a significant role for the Cubs during the 2016 season, serving as the team’s veteran leader in the locker room and as a calming influence on players like Anthony Rizzo. His nickname of “Grandpa Rossy” was adopted by teammates and fans alike, and it was Ross who was carried off on his teammates’ shoulders when they completed their epic World Series comeback against the Cleveland Indians in November.

No release date has yet been announced for the film, which will be written by Ram Getz and John Corcoran.