DOJ to Release Report on Chicago Police Probe Friday

The U.S. Justice Department will conclude in a report to be released Friday that the Chicago Police Department displayed a pattern and practice of violating residents' constitutional rights over years, a law enforcement official said Wednesday. Mary Ann Ahern reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017)

The U.S. Justice Department will release its report on the Chicago Police Department Friday, just one week before President Barack Obama leaves office.

It is expected the Justice Department will find that there have been systemic constitutional abuses by Chicago police, though further details surrounding the report remain unclear.

Investigators worked to complete the year-long probe before Obama’s presidency ended, but it remains unclear how the Trump administration might handle the recommendations in the report.

The DOJ came to the city following the release of high-profile dashcam footage, which was quickly seen around the world, prompting outrage and distrust as the Chicago’s violence quickly started to spike.

The video, released in December 2015, showed the fatal shooting of Chicago teen Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times by a police officer while appearing to walk away.

In the months following the footage’s release, the city saw its top cop fired, its state’s attorney replaced during a failed re-election bid, an officer charged with murder and several others facing discipline.

While the Laquan McDonald shooting was not the only issue facing the police department as the Justice Department began its probe, the horrific video was the tipping point, and set the entire examination of the Chicago Police Department in motion.

But the shooting nearly went unnoticed. Initial reports claimed McDonald lunged at Officer Jason Van Dyke with a knife before the officer opened fire in self-defense. It wasn’t until 13 months later, after protracted fights in court, that the dashcam video was released.

And there were more high-profile shooting incidents even as the Justice Department probe was underway.

A judge also ruled Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had to testify in a case centering on the alleged “code of silence” within the police department, but the city quickly settled that case for $2 million.

Over the last year, the city has announced a series of police reforms along with plans to hire additional officers and provide new training and body cameras.

“I didn’t think when it came to training our officers, giving them technology like body cameras, or Tasers that we should wait,” he said.

Emanuel said he hasn’t seen the DOJ report, but plans to embrace what it has to say and continue to building on reforms that have already been put in place.

A similar investigation to the one launched in Chicago was also done in Baltimore in 2015, where the Department of Justice found violations among the police force there. On Thursday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed a consent decree in the city, requiring Baltimore police to make changes to its practices.

“The Department of Justice will stand with you to ensure the reforms of this consent decree is implemented and our shared vision of a greater, safer and stronger Baltimore are realized,” she said.

The Chicago and Baltimore probes are one of several conducted by the Justice Department during the Obama administration, which has made civil rights a priority. Many of those investigations have resulted in consent decrees.

Still, it remains unclear if Chicago will face a consent decree following the report’s Friday release and some civil rights advocates are concerned about whether the Trump administration will enforce similar policies.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions said at his confirmation hearing this week that he believed officers should be held accountable for their actions, but expressed concern that an entire department could be defamed over the actions of only a few.