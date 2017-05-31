 See Inside: Cutler, Cavallari List Lake Forest Mansion for $4.75M | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

See Inside: Cutler, Cavallari List Lake Forest Mansion for $4.75M

16 minutes ago

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari have reportedly listed their Lake Forest mansion for $4.75 million after moving out of the Chicago area.

The luxurious seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot home features a Bulls-themed half-court indoor basketball gym, access to Lake Michigan, and a marble-filled white kitchen.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the pair paid $4.25 million in cash in January 2014 for the mansion, which was newly built at the time.

The move follows Cutler's release by the Bears earlier this year. Cavallari, a former reality star and now designer, said last month ther family planned to move to Nashville at the start of May.

See below for photos inside what was once their elegant suburban mansion.

More Photo Galleries
Why You Can't Get Close to the Rocky Statue
Royal Family Photos: Kate at the Chelsea Flower Show
Connect With Us
AdChoices