Cubs Parlay World Series Title Into National TV Prominence

If you enjoy watching the Chicago Cubs in nationally televised primetime games, then you are going to be a happy fan at the start of the 2017 season.

The Cubs will be featured in ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball timeslot five times next season, the most of any team in Major League Baseball. The defending World Series champions will kick off the regular season with a Sunday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, which will take place on Apr. 2 at Busch Stadium.

Here is the full list of Cubs Sunday night games, with all start times scheduled for 7:05 p.m.:

Apr. 2: at St. Louis

Apr. 30: at Boston

May 7: vs. New York Yankees

June 4: vs. St. Louis

July 23: vs. St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are tied for the second-most appearances on Sunday Night Baseball with four apiece. The schedule is only set through July 23, and there are several weeks that have not been set yet, so the Cubs could conceivably get another game or two during that stretch.

Unfortunately for Chicago White Sox fans, they won’t be able to check out their team on the ESPN telecast, as they aren’t currently scheduled to appear on the network for a Sunday night game.