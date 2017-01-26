Cubs to Stop Offering Print at Home Tickets: Report

For many years now, Chicago Cubs fans have been able to buy tickets through the team, receive them via email, and print them off at home, but according to a new report, those days are over.

According to Danny Ecker of Crain’s Chicago Business, the Cubs have joined a growing list of teams that will no longer be offering the option for fans to print off tickets at home, and all tickets from now on will either be hard-copies, mailed by the team, or stored on MLB’s Ballpark mobile app.

The change comes as the Cubs are looking to combat the sale and proliferation of counterfeit tickets, as print-at-home tickets were arguably the easiest to exploit.

According to Ecker’s piece, counterfeiters would simply print off large numbers of tickets with the same barcode and seat number, or even in some cases use white-out to change the seat location in order to inflate the price on the resale market, and the Cubs’ move is designed to prevent that from happening.

The MLB Ballpark app is available for free download from both the Apple and Google Play app stores, and hard tickets can still be ordered through the mail if fans purchase tickets through the Cubs.

Single game tickets for the Cubs will go on sale Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.