Cubs to Serve Epic Spin on BLT at Wrigley Field Next Season

If you find yourself at Wrigley Field next season and aren’t feeling a meal of hot dogs and nachos, then the Chicago Cubs have got you covered with a ridiculously decadent delicacy.

The sandwich, revealed by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, is called the Pig Candy sandwich, and before we describe it in every delectable detail, here is a photo of the creation:

The meat-lover’s dream is the work of local restaurant Pork & Mindy, which will be setting up shop at the Friendly Confines next season. The sandwich features a metric ton of brown sugar bacon (actual serving size may vary), and will come with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and caramelized onions to top off the feast on a bun.

The Cubs have added a slew of new products into their ballpark offerings in recent years, including a Hot Doug’s stand in the bleachers, local beers from various breweries, and pizza from Giordano’s.