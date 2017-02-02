Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized in Bobblehead Form

In the wake of their historic World Series championship, the Chicago Cubs have inspired a massive flood of limited edition memorabilia celebrating the occasion, but one organization has taken Cubs fever to a whole new level. (Published 2 hours ago)

That group is the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which is located in Wisconsin and features over 6000 unique bobbleheads on display for fans to see and enjoy. As part of their celebration of the Cubs winning the World Series title, the group is putting together a cavalcade of championship bobbleheads, and they are likely going to get snapped up by enthusiastic Cubs fans.

“Never before has any team had this many World Series bobbleheads created, but the Cubs’ World Series Championship was so historic that it has led to so many unique bobblehead opportunities,” Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Capturing these historic moments in bobblehead form is a lot of fun for fans and collectors.”

Naturally, the moment where Kris Bryant threw to Anthony Rizzo to end Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians will be captured in bobblehead form, with fans able to purchase either player’s likeness or both to complete the remarkable set.

For those who appreciate Joe Maddon’s managerial prowess, a likeness of the skipper hanging out with a goat inside of Wrigley Field should do the trick, and it will retail for $50.

There are many other ones on their way, including one celebrating David Ross’ final World Series game (featuring Rizzo and Jason Heyward carrying the retired catcher off on their shoulders) and a huge set of four moment-capturing bobbleheads, including Rizzo’s Game 2 RBI, Addison Russell’s Game 6 grand slam, and Ben Zobrist’s go-ahead hit in Game 7.

All of the bobbleheads will be available in limited quantities, and can be purchased on the museum’s website. The items can be viewed now, but will likely go on sale in May, according to a release by the organization.