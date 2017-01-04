Cubs Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale Saturday

The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs are still enjoying their time off, but for fans of the team looking to check them out in spring training later this year, they now have a date to circle on their calendars.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Cubs will release spring training tickets to the general public on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. Tickets to games at Sloan Park are expected to move quickly, and fans are being encouraged to jump on the chance to buy them as early as possible.

The Cubs will begin their home spring training schedule on Feb. 25 when they welcome the Oakland Athletics to Sloan Park. In total, the Cubs will play a total of 17 games at their home stadium, including tilts against the White Sox and their World Series opponents the Cleveland Indians.

Here is the full schedule for the Cubs at their home stadium:

Feb. 25: vs. Oakland 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 26: vs. Cleveland 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. White Sox 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. Angels 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 3: vs. Cincinnati 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 4: vs. Dodgers 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 7: vs. Team Italy 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 9: vs. Seattle 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 11: vs. Colorado 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 14: vs. Milwaukee 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 15: vs. Arizona 7:05 p.m.

Mar. 18: vs. Asian WBC Team 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 19: vs. Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Mar. 24: vs. Cleveland 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 26: vs. San Diego 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 28: vs. San Francisco 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 29: vs. Oakland 1:05 p.m.

Fans are also encouraged to buy tickets early as dynamic ticket pricing will be in effect for all games at Sloan Park this spring.