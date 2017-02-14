Cubs Lay Out Spring Training Plans for Schwarber | NBC Chicago
Cubs Lay Out Spring Training Plans for Schwarber

After his incredible comeback from a torn ACL last season, Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber is eyeing a big 2017, and the team revealed its plans for him on Tuesday as spring training begins

By James Neveau

    The Chicago Cubs are going through their first workouts of the spring in Arizona on Tuesday, and after his improbable return from a torn ACL during the World Series, all eyes are on Kyle Schwarber as preparations for the season begin.

    Schwarber, who tore the ACL during the opening week of the 2016 season, was able to come back and serve as a designated hitter in the World Series, batting .412 in those games. Now, with an offseason to rehab the knee, he is taking fielding drills and is looking to take the next steps in his recovery.

    While there were questions coming into spring training about whether or not Schwarber would be able to catch this season, it appears that the team plans to at least let him try to.

    According to manager Joe Maddon and Cubs President Theo Epstein, Schwarber will be examined by team doctors Tuesday, and if he’s cleared, he’ll begin catching one or two days a week during the team’s stay in Arizona.

    Schwarber will also wear a knee brace all season long, he told reporters, and will primarily focus on playing left field even if he’s medically cleared to catch.

    For the Cubs, the key with Schwarber will be patience, as the first pitch of the 2017 season is still over six weeks away.

    “We’ll walk before we squat,” Epstein deadpanned.

