Cubs, Sox Set to Square Off in Spring Showdown

It’s still extremely early in spring training, but when the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox square off in Mesa Monday, there will be plenty worth paying attention to when the teams take the field.

For the Cubs, their lineup has a decidedly regular season feel to it, with Jason Heyward the only likely starter who won’t be participating in the contest. Everyone else is in place, with Kyle Schwarber batting lead-off and playing left field and guys like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Ben Zobrist all in their usual spots in the order.

The Cubs will also have one of the guys competing for a starting spot on the mound for Monday’s game, with Brett Anderson making his Cactus League debut for the squad. Anderson is looking to prove that he can stay healthy as he tries to compete with Mike Montgomery for a starting gig, and that process all starts in this one.

For the White Sox, their lineup is also stacked with regular players, including Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera, and Jose Abreu. Aside from those names, there is plenty more to be intrigued about for the South Siders.

Manager Rick Renteria, who was fired by the Cubs in 2014 as the team prepared to hire Joe Maddon as their skipper, will manage for the first time against the Cubs in this game, and although it won’t carry the same weight as it will later in the regular season when the two teams meet, it will still mark a milestone on his journey since returning to the managerial role.

The White Sox will also trot out some amazing youngsters for the game, with Lucas Giolito, acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Washington Nationals, starting on the mound. He will be joined in the lineup by another high-profile prospect, as Yoan Moncada, acquired in the Chris Sale trade, will bat seventh and play second base for the White Sox.

Fans looking to keep up with the action can either use the MLB Gameday feature or can listen to an exclusive webcast of the game on the Cubs’ website.