Cubs Sign Brett Anderson to Deal: Report

Brett Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches the game from the dugout while taking on the New York Mets in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The Chicago Cubs went into this offseason wanting to add some depth to their pitching rotation, and now it’s been reported that Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer are rolling the dice on a talented, but oft-injured, option for that role.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and other reports, the Cubs are signing pitching Brett Anderson to a deal, pending the outcome of his physical with the team. Anderson tipped off fans and reporters alike that he was heading to Chicago on Monday by sending out this tweet:

Anderson came into the league as a dynamo, starting 30 games as a rookie for the Oakland A’s, but ever since then, he has struggled to remain on the field. From 2010-2016, Anderson has appeared in 97 games over seven seasons, with 31 of those coming in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has compiled a 38-43 record in 127 career games, with an ERA of 3.86.

If Anderson has indeed agreed to a deal with the Cubs, he will likely compete with Mike Montgomery for the fifth starter’s role in the Cubs’ rotation, and if he can stay healthy, then there is a chance that Joe Maddon could at times go with a six-man rotation in order to keep guys like Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester fresh, as he did last season.

The Cubs could still go after another pitcher if they are looking to further deepen their roster, with a reunion with a player like Travis Wood serving as a potentially interesting thing to watch for if he remains unsigned.