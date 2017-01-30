Cubs Selling Wrigley Field Seats From 2016 Season

With all of the construction and renovation going on at Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs fans have been afforded numerous opportunities to own a unique piece of history, and another chance has presented itself to those fans.

On Monday, the Cubs announced that they will be selling seats from the venerable stadium. The seats, removed as part of the ongoing renovation of the ballpark, will be available for purchase via the Cubs’ website, but it’s going to cost a pretty penny to acquire them.

Seats removed after the 2015 season, when the Cubs reached the NLCS for the first time in over a decade, will be available as two-seat sets and will set fans back $799. Seats removed after the 2016 season, when the Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years, will be available for $899 apiece and will also be available as a two-seat set.

As if that’s not enough, the Cubs will also be asking for a hefty price for shipping, with the price tag checking in at $132.99.

So if you want a piece of Cubs history from the 2016 season, you’ll end up paying over $1000, including shipping, but the historic nature of the seats in question certainly makes the price tag more palatable.

For fans who don’t have the money together to buy tickets this time around, fret not. The team will still be removing more seats from the ballpark in the coming years, and the plan at this point is to sell those seats as well, according to a press release.